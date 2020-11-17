Joseph Conrad Bobinski died peacefully in his sleep at the Westhampton (N.Y.) Care Center on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was 85 years old.

He was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Bronislaw Bobinski and Althea Ruszkowski. When he was 14 his parents purchased a farm in Yaphank, N.Y. and his family eventually relocated there, in 1949. In 1953 he graduated from Port Jefferson High School, where he played football and basketball. In addition to sports, Joseph also had a unique passion for flying, which led to him becoming a pilot and serving in the Civil Air Patrol on Long Island throughout the 1950s.

In 1962 he married the love of his life, Veronica Buchak, and they settled in Riverhead, N.Y., to raise a family. As his life was centered around various occupations in the agricultural community, Joseph would eventually accept a sales position at the Sears, Roebuck and Co. department store in Riverhead. He eventually worked his way up to the rank of store manager and would end up managing the Sears satellite store in Bridgehampton for over 20 years. To this date, no satellite store in the history of Sears, Roebuck and Co. has outperformed the store in Bridgehampton when it was under his management.

The work ethic that he always displayed was not only reflected at his place of employment but also at his home as well. Their residence on Newton Avenue in Riverhead was known to have one of the most meticulously manicured lawns in the neighborhood, with strict attention to detail. There was never a weed in any of the flower beds, the shrubs were pruned to immaculate perfection and the only color the lawn ever exhibited was green.

On his days off his farming roots would often lead him back to one of his favorite recreational pastimes, golf, where the green fairways and open spaces would resonate with his younger years on the farm. When he was not on the golf course, he was either cheering on the New York Yankees, criticizing the New York Jets or rooting for his two grandchildren at their youth hockey games.

Over the years his fascination with aviation was endless, second only to his love for his family. He will always be remembered as a caring and honorable man and with the warmest, most genuine smile you ever saw.

Joseph was predeceased by his siblings, Edith, of Highland, N.Y.; Theodora, of Southold, N.Y.; Bertha of Dover, Del.; Bruno, of Yaphank; and George, of Loveland, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Bobinski (née Buchak) of Riverhead; his son Bernard Bobinski and daughter-in-law, Melinda (Suspenski) Bobinski, of Baiting Hollow, N.Y.; his son Christian Bobinski of Riverhead; and his two beloved grandchildren, Connor and Colson.

Mass and visitation services were held Nov. 16 at St. Isidore’s R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be sent to the St. Isidore’s R.C. Church Food Pantry, 622 Pulaski St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

