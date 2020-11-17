Alec Edward Elak Jr.

Longtime Southold resident Alec Edward Elak Jr. died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was 82 years old.

Alec was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Southold to Jennie (Surozenski) and Alec E. Elak Sr. He graduated from Southold High School. After high school, Alec joined the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962, attaining the rank of engineman third class.

In 1964, he married the love of his life, Katherine A. Barszczewski, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and together they made their home in Southold, having three children.

Alec worked as the supervisor for the Suffolk County Department of Public Works for 32 years. He was a member of the Southold Fire Department Protection Engine Company, an usher at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church and a gatekeeper for Southold Park District.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother Bob Elak, Alec is survived by his wife, Katherine; children, Karen Byrnes (William) of Southold, Lauren Standish (Jeffery) of Southold and Kevin Elak (Julie) of Middletown, Conn.; grandchildren John Sinning III (Emily), Mark Standish, Nicole Sinning, Darrin Standish, Miranda Elak, Alex Elak, Justin Elak, Shawn Byrnes and Brendan Byrnes; great-grandson Colton Sinning; brothers Tom Elak of Mattituck and Joe Elak (Dale) of Southold; numerous nieces and nephews; and in-laws Raymond and Dorothy Nine and Joseph and Patricia Barszczewski.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 16, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment with U.S. Navy honors followed at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971 or Dylan Newman Fund, 485 Gardiners Lane, Southold, NY 11971.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.