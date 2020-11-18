Small COVID-19 cluster linked to Riverhead restaurant, state delays school sports again

Wrestlers at Times Union Center in Albany during the 2017 NYSPHSAA Champinoships.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

County Executive: Cluster of COVID-19 cases connected to Riverhead Friendly’s

‘We have to be flexible,’ NYSPHSAA executive director says about future of high school sports

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board denies change of zone for affordable housing project

NORTHFORKER

Thank You to the Front Line: The director of nursing at San Simeon by the Sound

Northforker staffers feasted on locally made pies to discover standouts for your holiday table

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of just 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 20.