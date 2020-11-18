Mary Klatt of South Jamesport died Nov. 10, 2020. She was 86.

Mary was born May 11, 1934, in Middle Village and spent her summers in South Jamesport, where she met her husband, George Klatt.

Besides her role as wife and mother, Mary worked in the family business, Klatt Sheet Metal, and volunteered with many community organizations. Her hobbies included gardening, baking, sewing and sailing with her family. She will be remembered for her devotion and generosity to her friends and neighbors.

Predeceased by her husband, Mary is survived by her sons, Frederick (Lou Ann) Klatt of South Jamesport and William Klatt of Jamesport; her daughter, Christine Klatt-Stevens (Charlie) of South Jamesport; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

