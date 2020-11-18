Supervisor: ‘Remain vigilant’ as Riverhead nears micro-cluster status

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said on Wednesday that Riverhead has been identified as a potential micro-cluster for COVID-19.

New York unveiled the Cluster Action Initiative in October as a way to identify small outbreaks of cases and to mitigate the spread “within a limited and definable geographic area.” The micro-clusters are identified as either yellow, orange or red zones, with increasing restrictions in each group.

“Suffolk County officials are working with us to identify and monitor clusters, and will be providing rapid testing in an effort to slow the uptick of positive cases in our area,” Ms. Aguiar said. “It is crucial not to become complacent, as COVID-19 positivity rates are increasing dramatically across the United States.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week urged New Yorkers to continue to follow the guidelines in place on wearing masks and social distancing.

“Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior,” he said.

Areas that become identified as micro-clusters are subject to “pausing of non-essential economic activities, transition to remote education, limiting mass gatherings and attendance at houses of worship. In addition, increase community testing access and improve compliance enforcement mechanisms,” according to the governor’s office. Current micro-clusters are in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Rockland County and other areas.

Residents can type in their specific address here to see if they are in a micro-cluster. More information on the micro-clusters is available here.

The statewide test positivity rate is at 3.4%, Mr. Cuomo said Wednesday. The rate for Long Island is at 3.2%. Statewide hospitalizations have climbed to 2,202, an increase of 78 over the prior day.

Ms. Aguiar encouraged everyone to be tested for COVID-19, which can be done at the following Riverhead locations: CityMD Urgent Care, ProHEALTH Urgent Care, Suffolk County Riverhead Center and CVS Pharmacy.

“We expect a local outdoor testing site to be operational in the

immediate future,” Ms. Aguiar said.

There have been 1,038 positive COVID-19 cases in Riverhead over the duration of the pandemic, according to the county health department.