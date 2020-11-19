Holiday Light Show returns tonight, COVID-19 testing to begin in Riverhead schools
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 19.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Holiday Light Show returns for third season in Calverton
Supervisor: ‘Remain vigilant’ as Riverhead nears micro-cluster status; voluntary testing at schools to begin Friday
Lawn signs may have played role in fiery Wading River attack
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Contractor licenses on the table again in Southold Town
NORTHFORKER
Thank You to the Front Line: The doctor who led Covid care at Eastern Long Island Hospital
Drive-in movie series coming to Calverton this weekend
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.