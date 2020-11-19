Holiday Light Show returns tonight, COVID-19 testing to begin in Riverhead schools

Welcome to Santa’s beach party. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 19.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Holiday Light Show returns for third season in Calverton

Supervisor: ‘Remain vigilant’ as Riverhead nears micro-cluster status; voluntary testing at schools to begin Friday

Lawn signs may have played role in fiery Wading River attack

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Contractor licenses on the table again in Southold Town

NORTHFORKER

Thank You to the Front Line: The doctor who led Covid care at Eastern Long Island Hospital

Drive-in movie series coming to Calverton this weekend

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.