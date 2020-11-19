Riverhead police investigating home burglary

Riverhead police say this man unlawfully entered a home on Brook Street Monday. (Photo courtesy of RTPD)

Riverhead Town police are investigating a reported burglary at a Riverhead home earlier this week.

An unknown man reportedly entered a home on Brook Street between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Several unspecified items were stolen from the home, according to police. No information about the suspect was immediately available, but police released a surveillance photo of the man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 633. All calls will remain confidential, police said.