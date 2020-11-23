As COVID-19 cases persist, Riverhead hamlet declared a ‘yellow zone’

Riverhead is among the first two hamlets in Suffolk County to be declared a yellow zone in New York State’s micro-cluster focus program, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The designation, which has appeared likely for days, comes as the hamlet has maintained a persistent positivity test rate above 3 percent. On Monday, Mr. Cuomo said the rate in Riverhead was 4.6%, which might suggest it’s headed for even tighter restrictions in the near future if cases do not begin to decline in the days ahead.

Under a yellow-zone status, which goes into effect when an isolated community experiences a seven-day positivity rate above 3% for 10 consecutive days, houses of worship are limited to 50% capacity, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people and mandatory school testing will be conducted on 20% of the school population. Riverhead is already testing students under a pilot program with Suffolk County.

Hampton Bays, with a 5.3% positivity rate, was also declared a yellow zone Monday.

