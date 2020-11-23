Riverhead resident Kathy R. Morse died Nov. 18, 2020, at The Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 72.

Born Jan. 20, 1948, in Rockville Centre, she was the daughter of Harold and Nora Morse.

Ms. Morse was a graduate of Baldwin High School. She was retired from employment at Riverhead Brake.

She is survived by her children, Lynda Colon, Michael Colon and Theresa Hintze, all of Riverhead, and 10 grandchildren.

Cremation was private. Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.