School testing leads to 13 new cases, building closures as Riverhead enters yellow zone
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 24.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
As COVID-19 cases persist, Riverhead hamlet declared a ‘yellow zone’
Thirteen positive COVID-19 cases reported as testing continues in Riverhead schools
Former East End radio GM pleads guilty to fraud
Giving back is in the nature of Butterfly Effect Project’s first employee
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New Suffolk woman will turn 100 on Thanksgiving Day
Emergency outdoor dining permits being extended in Southold Town
NORTHFORKER
Wines to drink as you give thanks this year
North Fork Dream Home: Family Compound in South Jamesport
North Fork winery Hound’s Tree opens its first tasting room in Brooklyn
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.