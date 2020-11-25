Governor slams Sheriff for Thanksgiving announcement, PBMC nurse to perform in benefit concert

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Governor slams Suffolk Sheriff after announcement that deputies will not participate in enforcement of Thanksgiving gatherings

Through five days, Riverhead School District COVID-19 testing at 2.5% positive rate

PBMC nurse to perform in virtual concert on Thanksgiving to benefit Nurse Heroes Foundation

Town Board outlines $1.9 million community benefit agreement as part of solar company’s special permit approval

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village Board to resurrect changes to noise code

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Michelina and Grant talk Thanksgiving

Booze Bites: Making a French Onion Sandwich with Pellegrini Cabernet Sauvignon

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53. Rain is in the forecast on Thanksgiving.