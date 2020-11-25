PBMC suspends visitation as COVID-19 cases increase in area

Peconic Bay Medical Center announced Wednesday that it is suspending visitation in response to a growing number of coronavirus cases in the area.

Most of Riverhead and parts of Hampton Bays were recently designated a Yellow Zone after the positivity rate remained about 3% for 10 consecutive days.

Under Yellow Zone restrictions, restaurants are limited to four customers per table, houses of worship are limited to 50% capacity, mass gatherings are limited to 25 people and mandatory school testing will be conducted on 20% of the school population.

“These steps are being taken to maintain the safety of our patients and care teams,” the hospital said in a notice on its website.

Officials said limited exceptions will be made “when clinically indicated” for the care of a patient.

To speak with a member of the PBMC Patient and Family Centered Care team regarding the special needs of a loved one currently at the hospital, please call 631-548-6239. For all other information, call 631-548-6000.

The latest statewide numbers show an overall positivity rate of 3.62%. The statewide hospitalizations climbed by 126 to 2,982. There were 41 fatalities linked to COVID-19 in the prior 24 hours.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state will be closely monitoring the hospital rate increase.

“What is the greatest fear during COVID?” he said. “The greatest fear is you overwhelm the hospital system.”