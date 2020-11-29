Proposed solar project in Calverton to be subject of pair of public hearings Tuesday

A proposed solar project in Calverton will be the subject of two virtual public hearings Tuesday.

The 36-megawatt solar farm on 252 acres — known as the Riverhead Solar 2 project — is under review under the state Public Service Commission’s Article 10 process, rather than Riverhead Town since it would generate more than 25 megawatts of power.

The public hearings will be before the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.

A 34.5-kilovolt generation tie line would connect the project to the a medium voltage collection station, and an underground 138-kilovolt line would connect the project to the bulk transmission system operated by PSEG Long Island at the existing Edwards Avenue substation, according to the application.

The state is holding virtual public statements on the proposal Tuesday.

Documents pertaining to the hearing can be reviewed online at the Department of Public Service website by searching under Case 17-F-0655.

The first hearing will be at 1 p.m. It can be accessed electronically at www.webex.com, event number 173 822 6900, and password Dec-1pm.

Phone-only access can be had by calling 1-518-549-0500 and using access code 173 822 6900.

The second hearing takes place at 6 p.m. with the same webex and access and a different event number: 173 063 1053. Phone-only access is the same number as the 1 p.m. hearing, and the access code is 173 063 1053.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said the town plans to comment at the 6 p.m. hearing since there is a 2 p.m. Town Board meeting.

The town also has all the contact information about the hearing on its website under “hot topics.”

Anyone interested in just listening to the hearing without making a statement can do so without pre-registering. The hearings will be livestreamed and available for viewing on the Department of Public Service YouTube channel, according to officials.