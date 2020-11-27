Calverton resident Eugenia Nappo died Nov. 25, 2020, at her home. She was 92.

Born Dec. 13, 1927, in Italy, she was the daughter of Domenico and Emilia Nappo. She worked as a seamstress in Manhattan. One of her hobbies was crocheting.

She is survived by her niece, Autilia Sisti of Calverton, and many relatives in Italy.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, followed by interment at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue