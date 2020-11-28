Cops: Three men attack victim walking to his home and steal his wallet

The robbery occurred on Railroad Avenue. (Credit: Google Maps)

Three men reportedly attacked a person and stole his wallet Friday night as he walked in the area of Railroad Avenue between Griffing and Roanoke avenues, according to Riverhead Town police.

The victim was struck in the face with a metal baseball bat, which knocked him to the ground. The three suspects stole his wallet and the money contained in it along with personal papers and fled on foot westbound on Railroad Avenue. They entered a unknown gray, foor-door sedan and headed south on Griffing Avenue toward West Main Street.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. as the victim was walking to his nearby residence, police said. Riverhead police responded to search the area for the vehicle but were unable to locate the suspects.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 631-727-4500.