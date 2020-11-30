Laura Elizabeth Atkins of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died Nov. 22, 2020, at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 75.

Born Dec. 3, 1944, in Gloucester, Va., she was the daughter of Robert and Rosa (Banks) Carey. She married Delaware Atkins on March 27, 1961, in Emporia, Va.

Ms. Atkins worked as a teacher’s aide in the Greenport school district for 44 years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, according to family.

Ms. Atkins was predeceased by her daughter Phyllis in 2013. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughters Della Ross of Riverhead and Regina Rodriguez of Riverview, Fla.; her son, Delaware Atkins III of Evansville, Ind.; her siblings, Helen Delancey of Sacramento, Calif., Eddie Banks Jr. of McCormick, S.C., Tyrone Banks of Glen Burnie, Md., James Banks of Carneys Point, N.J., Ronald Banks of Newark, N.J., Sharon Banks of Phoenix, Ariz., Linda Banks of Pearland, Texas, Brad Carey of Arkansas and Howard Carey of New Jersey; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Nov. 28 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service also took place, with Stephen Smith officiating.