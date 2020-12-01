COVID-19 strategy shifts back to hospitals, Marine comes to aid of elderly woman

Governor Andrew Cuomo at a recent COVID-19 media briefing. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo/Flickr)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cuomo: Hospitals the most important battlefield in ‘war’ on COVID-19

An ordinary drive to work became an extraordinary moment for local Marine

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Storm brings strong winds to area along with minor power outages

From Broadway to Southold, Peg Murray inspired a love of performance and connection

NORTHFORKER

Broadway pros are staging an immersive version of A Christmas Carol at First and South Restaurant

North Fork Dream Home: Boater’s Paradise on Nassau Point

WEATHER

Expect overcast skies and a stiff breeze today with a high temperature of about 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.