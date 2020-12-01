Public hearings on solar project postponed

The informational forums and public hearings scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 on the application of Riverhead Solar 2 have been postponed, according to the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, which had scheduled the hearings.

The state had planned to hold two virtual hearings, one at 1 p.m. and another at 6 p.m., on Riverhead Solar 2’s proposal for a 36-megawatt solar farm on 252 acres south of Route 25 in Calverton.

Because the proposal sought to generate more than 25 megawatts of power, the review of the project was handled by the state, rather than the town.

However, on Nov. 25, attorneys from Young/Sommer LLC, who are representing Riverhead Solar 2, informed the state that they would be transferring their application to be reviewed by the state’s new Office of Renewable Energy Siting, which aims to accelerate renewable energy projects in the state.

It was not clear when or if a new hearing would be scheduled.

Town officials had planned to speak at the 6 p.m. hearing.