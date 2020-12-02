Douglas Alan Smith Sr.

Committed family man, business leader, and role model to generations Douglas Alan Smith Sr. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla., due to underlying complications of COVID-19. He was 87 years old.

Doug was born to and raised by Charles and Viola Smith on their family farm in Calverton, N.Y. He attended Riverhead High School, earned an ROTC scholarship and went on to graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y. He then served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy and Navy Reserve from 1955 to 1967. His service included four Arctic and two Antarctic cruises aboard the ice breaker USS Atka in support of scientific research. He also served as an assistant professor of navigation and naval engineering at the University of Washington.

After the U.S. Navy he went on to a long and highly successful business career in photographic film manufacturing, beginning at Dupont de Nemours in Rochester and culminating as executive vice president at Powers Chemco Technologies and Konica Imaging, USA in Glen Cove, N.Y., where he was widely respected as a tough, straight shooter who wanted the unvarnished facts but was always quick with the necessary support and guidance to help others succeed.

Over a long and productive lifetime, Doug made his homes in Seattle, Wash.; Rochester; Lincroft, N.J., Oyster Bay and Baiting Hollow, Long Island, N.Y.; as well as Jensen Beach and Fort Myers, Fla.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Maureen (Mahoney) Smith of Fort Myers; sons, Doug Jr. (Kathy), Scott and Terence (Yasemin); daughters, Sharon (Matthew) and Heather (Gonzalo); grandchildren, Matt, Doug, Kate, Emily, Sarah, Terence and Hannah; sister Doris Scudder; brothers Gilbert and Richard (Dolores); in-laws Shirley Smith Simon and Francis Mahoney; and a lifetime collection of treasured friends and colleagues, both old and new. He will now be joining our dearly departed, Herbert (Shirley), Laurence (Doris), Dorothy (Gilbert), Ellen (Francis), and John Simon (Shirley).

Doug was a man of steadfast loyalty and good will. Always with a “glass half full” attitude, he had a mischievous, wry sense of humor and could, on occasion, spin a yarn. He was a man who loved deeply, and was deeply loved in return by his large family, including several nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues alike. He was a guidepost, a role model, and provided the perfect example of a life truly well lived. He will be dearly missed and emulated by all who have come after. He will never be forgotten.

There is an online memorial for Doug at fortmyersmemorial.com, where photos and comments can be shared by all.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Doug. The family will be planning a celebration of his life at a later date due to COVID-19.

It will be the best party ever!

