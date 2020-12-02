Police seek public’s help to locate missing teen

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway from his Riverhead residence. Jiancarlo Giron was last seen Nov. 25.

Police said he has ties to both the Riverhead area as well as Trenton, N.J. No foul play is suspected.

Jiancarlo is described as a dark skinned Hispanic who is 6-foot-3, weighing 245 pounds. He has brown eyes and black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing black, red and blue joggers with a gray jacket, white shirt, gray pants and a black hat. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.