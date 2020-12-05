Blotters: DWI checkpoints result in four arrests

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead police conducted two STOP-DWI safety/sobriety checkpoints on Thanksgiving Eve, resulting in four arrests.

The first checkpoint started at approximately 6 p.m. on East Main Street just west of Elton Avenue and ended around 9 p.m. It resulted in two arrests, police said.

Richard Stephenson, 66, of Jamesport was charged with driving while intoxicated. His vehicle was seized as part of the Suffolk County law requiring the seizure of all vehicles — whether or not the vehicle is owned by the operator — upon making an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Also arrested was Artemio Velasquez-Cul, 39, of Riverhead for driving while ability impaired. Mr. Velasquez was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance when a small amount of an illegal drug was found on him, according to police.

The second checkpoint was located on Peconic Avenue and began around 9 p.m. and continued until around 11:30 p.m., police said. It also resulted in the arrests of two individuals. Joshua Georges, 27, of Riverside was arrested for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony. He also was issued multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, and his license was found to have been suspended 58 times, having 56 scoffs on 10 separate dates, according to police, who said Mr. Georges’ car was impounded.

Also arrested at the second checkpoint was Julio Vasquez, 26, of Riverhead. He was charged with DWI.

Police say they will continue their enforcement efforts through the end of the year including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

• Nicole Levasseur, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI following a motor vehicle accident on Pulaski Street last Thursday morning, according to police.

• Police are investigating the theft of about $24,000 from a home on Beach Road in Jamesport. The call came in on Saturday morning, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A Calverton resident reported being scammed out of $1,589 over two separate transactions in which he thought he was paying bills, according to police. That complaint came in on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

• Two John Deere golf carts were reported stolen from Great Rock Golf Club on Fairway Drive in Wading River Saturday afternoon. Police did not indicate the value of the carts.

• Three women stole $290 worth of clothing from Target on Route 58 Friday afternoon and then fled in a vehicle, according to police, who have the plate numbers.

• A Wading River resident told police last Monday morning that someone had illegally charged $523 to their credit card, police said.

• Two women were seen stealing about $300 worth of clothing from the Old Navy store at Tanger Outlets.

• Two DeWalt impact wrenches were reported stolen from Lowe’s on Route 58 last Tuesday according to police, who said the value of the stolen items is $398.

• A woman stole about $169 worth of skin care products from the CVS Pharmacy on Route 58 in Riverhead Sunday night, according to police.

• About $80 worth of loose change and tools were reported stolen from a car in Riverhead, police said. The theft occurred around 11 p.m. last Thursday.

• A Wading River man told police last Thursday that someone had removed a tire from his car over a 10-day period and replaced it with a different tire, according to police.

• A woman stole a $40 pair of slippers from Famous Footwear on Route 58 last Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

• Someone stole $40 worth of gasoline from Superior Auto Repairs on Route 25 in Aquebogue last Monday morning, according to police.

• Southampton police responded to an attempted home break-in on Riverleigh Avenue last Monday.

A man reported hearing a knock at his front door and a man standing outside speaking to him in Spanish shortly before 11 p.m. The resident, who was behind his locked storm door, told the man to speak to either of his neighbors since he does not speak Spanish when the man reportedly picked something up and struck the bottom glass of his door and broke it.

The homeowner then stepped outside to stop him and was punched in the face, according to a report.

Officers responded and located the suspect’s brother, who agreed to replace the door. No charges were filed in the incident.

• A 54-year-old Riverside man was arrested after he allegedly broke the rear passenger window of a vehicle on Riverleigh Avenue last Thursday around 2 a.m.

Brian Jenkins was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to police.

• A Ludlam Avenue resident reported Saturday that an unknown person broke the windshield and several windows and dented the side of her vehicle overnight.

The damage was estimated to be approximately $1,000 and police are investigating the incident.

• Juan Mateo Guadalupe, 22, of Flanders was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Sagaponack Sunday around 8:45 a.m. Police charged him with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.