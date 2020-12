Veronica Davis of Westhampton, formerly of Riverhead, died Dec. 2, 2020, at South Side Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 88.

Ms. Davis, a homemaker, was born June 26, 1933, in Riverhead to Daisy (Raynor) and Edward Carlson. She leaves no survivors.

She will be interred at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.