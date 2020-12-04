Police seeking help locating two runaways from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two people reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Klevin Valle, 16, and Joseph Chasse, 20, both left the Middle Road facility in the afternoon hours on Thursday, police said. There whereabouts are unknown and no foul play is suspected.

Anyone who may have seen them is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.