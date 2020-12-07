Shoreham teen dazzles on ‘The Voice,’ a light tour for Riverhead

SWR sophomore Carter Rubin performs last week on the Live Top 17 Performances episode of “The Voice.” (Credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 7.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham’s Carter Rubin dazzles America on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Former councilman returns to part-time position to provide senior citizens with assistance during pandemic

Riverhead holiday light tour shines a light on students with special needs

East End Financial, after four decades helping small businesses grow, reaches milestone

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck honors alumni who served in military

NORTHFORKER

Charity Spotlight: Butterfly Effect Project continues to inspire confidence

Long Island light shows to check out this holiday season

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.