Shoreham teen dazzles on ‘The Voice,’ a light tour for Riverhead
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 7.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Shoreham’s Carter Rubin dazzles America on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Former councilman returns to part-time position to provide senior citizens with assistance during pandemic
Riverhead holiday light tour shines a light on students with special needs
East End Financial, after four decades helping small businesses grow, reaches milestone
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck honors alumni who served in military
NORTHFORKER
Charity Spotlight: Butterfly Effect Project continues to inspire confidence
Long Island light shows to check out this holiday season
WEATHER
Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.