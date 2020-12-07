Riverhead man killed in three-car crash Monday in Selden

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man died Monday after a three-car crash in Selden.

Suffolk County police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 25 and North Bicycle Path in Selden around 11:25 a.m.

Police said John Swanson, 75, was driving westbound on Route 25 when his 2019 Chevrolet van jumped the curb and struck a 1997 Dodge pickup truck and a parked vehicle on North Bicycle Path.

Mr. Swanson was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Two men inside of the Dodge were not injured, but the vehicle and the Chevrolet were impounded for safety checks.

Police continue to investigate the crash but believe Mr. Swanson may have suffered a medical event while driving.