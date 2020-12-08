Cuomo outlines new hospital-related restrictions, fireworks show canceled
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what's happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 8.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cuomo: If hospitals are overwhelmed, state will begin shutdown by further restricting restaurants
After consulting with local hospital officials, Riverhead BID cancels plan for New Year’s Eve fireworks show
Riverhead man killed in three-car crash Monday in Selden
An easier way to view planning and building applications in Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Porter pride on display with new T-shirts sold to raise money for scholarships
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Spacious and impeccably kept Greenport stunner
WEATHER
Expect decreasing clouds today with a high temperature of about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.