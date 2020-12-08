Cuomo outlines new hospital-related restrictions, fireworks show canceled

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci at Monday’s media briefing. (Credit: Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo/Flickr)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cuomo: If hospitals are overwhelmed, state will begin shutdown by further restricting restaurants

After consulting with local hospital officials, Riverhead BID cancels plan for New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Riverhead man killed in three-car crash Monday in Selden

An easier way to view planning and building applications in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Porter pride on display with new T-shirts sold to raise money for scholarships

NORTHFORKER

The hunt for excellence

North Fork Dream Home: Spacious and impeccably kept Greenport stunner

WEATHER

Expect decreasing clouds today with a high temperature of about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.