Maureen C. Ostermann of Southold died Dec. 2, 2020. She was 90.

Maureen was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Jamaica, N.Y., to Catherine (Kenna) and James F. Hickey.

Maureen was a past president of Southold Historical Society, a past member on the board of Southold Free Library and a longtime volunteer with the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, for which she organized many fundraisers.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Ostermann; her parents; and her brother, James F. Hickey Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Jeanne Hickey of Sarasota, Fla., and Virginia Mayer of Lewes, Del.; 11 nieces and nephews; 23 grandnieces and grandnephews; and four great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen’s name can be made to Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, 201 Manor Place, Greenport, NY 11944 or Southold Historical Society, P.O. Box 1, Southold, NY 11971.

