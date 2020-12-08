Irene ‘Yippy’ Sawastynowicz
Irene “Yippy” Sawastynowicz, a lifelong Cutchogue resident, died Dec. 1, 2020. She was 91.
Yippy was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Cutchogue to Sophie (Freinkiewicz) and Paul Kaloski. She was one of nine children. Yippy was raised in Cutchogue and graduated from Mattituck High School.
On April 24, 1949, Yippy married the love of her life, Chester J. Sawastynowicz, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Together they made their home in Cutchogue and had four children.
Yippy worked as a school bus driver for Sunrise Bus Company for 37 plus years and was well known and regarded in town. All the kids loved her, and their kids, too. She was a hardworking farm girl all her life and learned the ropes at an early age. In her free time she enjoyed crabbing, clamming and scalloping with her family. She was a wonderful cook and made the best pickles and potato salad. She could clean fish and eels and had a great love for animals. She was also a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church.
Her laugh could fill a room and she told the best jokes with a twinkle in her eye. Most of all, she was a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her zest for life will be missed and she was a fighter up to the end.
Predeceased by her husband, Chester, Yippy is survived by her children, Nancy Sawastynowicz (Benjamin Schwartz), Karen Smith, Susan Johnston (Brian) and Marilyn “Maril” Sawastynowicz; grandchildren Seth McCarthy and Kara Smith; and sisters Dorothy Mulhall and Helen Long.
The family received visitors Dec. 3 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.
This is a paid notice.