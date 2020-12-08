Irene “Yippy” Sawastynowicz, a lifelong Cut­ch­ogue resident, died Dec. 1, 2020. She was 91.

Yippy was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Cut­ch­ogue to Sophie (Freinkiewicz) and Paul Kaloski. She was one of nine children. Yippy was raised in Cut­ch­ogue and graduated from Mattituck High School.

On April 24, 1949, Yippy married the love of her life, Chester J. Sawastynowicz, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue. Together they made their home in Cut­ch­ogue and had four children.

Yippy worked as a school bus driver for Sunrise Bus Company for 37 plus years and was well known and regarded in town. All the kids loved her, and their kids, too. She was a hardworking farm girl all her life and learned the ropes at an early age. In her free time she enjoyed crabbing, clamming and scalloping with her family. She was a wonderful cook and made the best pickles and potato salad. She could clean fish and eels and had a great love for animals. She was also a member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church.

Her laugh could fill a room and she told the best jokes with a twinkle in her eye. Most of all, she was a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her zest for life will be missed and she was a fighter up to the end.

Predeceased by her husband, Chester, Yippy is survived by her children, Nancy Sawastynowicz (Benjamin Schwartz), Karen Smith, Susan Johnston (Brian) and Marilyn “Maril” Sawastynowicz; grandchildren Seth McCarthy and Kara Smith; and sisters Dorothy Mulhall and Helen Long.

The family received visitors Dec. 3 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, with Father Ryszard Ficek officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.