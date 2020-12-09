Riverhead resident Nannie Virginia Ayers died Dec. 4, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 93.

Born July 27, 1927, in Dillwyn, Va., she was the daughter of John and Willie Ann (Stanton) Woodson. She was a homemaker and a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders. Family said she enjoyed playing dominoes and checkers.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ayers Sr., and daughters Winnie Ayers-Brown and Linda Ayers. She is survived by her children Shirley Ayers of Coram, Robert Ayers Jr. of Riverhead, Nancy Rose of Riverhead, Anna Ayers of Riverhead and Barbara Ayers of Yaphank; sisters, Corrine Burton and Annie Woodson; 16 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.