Hampton Bays man, woman charged in Riverhead killing

The homicide scene last month. (Credit: Stringer News)

A Hampton Bays man and woman were arrested Wednesday in the murder of a Sag Harbor man in Riverhead last month.

Alcides Lopez-Cambara, 40, and Tyara Lemus, 18, both of Allomara Road, were charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Marco Grisales, who was found dead of a head injury in a vehicle parked on Roanoke Avenue Nov. 11.

The pair is expected to be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court Thursday.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the head of Suffolk County police’s homicide squad, told the News-Review last month that it was apparent from the head injury sustained that Mr. Grisales’s death was criminal.

No weapon was discovered at the crime scene, he added.

Det. Lt. Beyrer said the vehicle the body was found in was registered to someone else, but investigators believe it was Mr. Grisales’ vehicle to use.

He couldn’t say definitively whether drugs my have been a factor.

Mr. Grisales and his brother worked together for a construction company.