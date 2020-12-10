Long Island set to receive vaccine, pair charged in Riverhead homicide

The homicide scene last month. (Credit: Stringer News)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 10.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Long Island set to receive initial 26,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Hampton Bays man, woman charged in Riverhead killing

At two hospitals, sadness in the time of COVID can be overwhelming

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town police officer suspended without pay pending disciplinary hearing

Dredging of Stirling Basin set to begin, village officials announce

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: North Fork Shops & Boutiques Make Gift-giving Easy

How to decorate your home for the holidays, North Fork style

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.