Murder suspects lured victim to secluded area for robbery, according to court documents

The two suspects charged with murder, Tyara Lemus, left, and Alcides Lopez-Cambara were arraigned on second-degree murder charges Thursday morning in Riverhead Town Justice Court. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The two suspects charged with the murder of a Sag Harbor man in Riverhead last month allegedly lured the victim to a secluded area with the intention of robbing him and then beat him with a “blunt force object,” according to the felony criminal complaint filed in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

The younger defendant, Tyara Lemus, 18, allegedly admitted to authorities taking part in the robbery, according to the court document.

Police found Marco Grisales, 39, in a vehicle abandoned on Roanoke Avenue Nov. 11 and he had died from a head injury, said Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the head of Suffolk County police’s homicide squad, in an interview last month. Investigators remained on scene for about 14 hours and no weapon was found at the crime scene.

Cell phone communication between the defendants allegedly links them to the crime, according to the criminal complaint filed against Alcides Lopez-Cambara, 40.

Both defendants were remanded without bail during brief court appearances Thursday morning. Their attorneys both entered pleas of not guilty on their behalf at their arraignments before Riverhead Judge Lori Hulse.

Suffolk County police announced the arrests early Thursday morning.

Neither the assistant district attorney nor the defendant’s attorneys shed any light on the killing during the arraignment. It’s unclear how the defendants and victim knew each other.

They are both due to appear in court again Dec. 15 in what would be a virtual court appearance.

Attorney Austin Manghan of Riverhead, who represented Ms. Lemus, requested that the Dec. 15 date be for paperwork.

“I anticipate that there will be a handup on that date, so I’m not looking for her to appear on that date,” he said, since the case will eventually be transferred to county court due to the felony charge. A grand jury indictment would then be used to bring the case to county court.

While both defendants appeared before the judge in person at Riverhead Town Justice Court, part of the proceeding was done virtually. Mr. Manghan and the assistant district attorney, Daryl Levy, both participated virtually.

Mr. Lopez-Cambara was represented by attorney John Halverson of Patchogue.

Mr. Halverson said he intended to make a bail application at some point.

An interpreter was used virtually during the arraignments to translate for both defendants.

Both suspects would be facing a life sentence based on the second-degree murder charge.

Mr. Lopez-Cambara still has a case pending in Southampton Town Justice Court related to a February arrest in Hampton Bays for driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.