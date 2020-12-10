Barbara Jean Bogue

Barbara Jean Bogue of Riverhead, formerly of Belcross, N.C., died Nov. 5, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 69.

Born Dec. 21, 1950 in Belcross, she was the daughter of Eugene and Odell Griffin Bogue. She had no children.

Prior to her retirement, she worked with Catholic Charities as a residential counselor for women and children at homeless shelters. After retirement she was a frequent visitor at the Town of Riverhead Senior Center, where she helped to serve food and clean. According to family, she was voted “queen” of the center.

Ms. Bogue was predeceased by five siblings, Teresa Bogue, Claywood Bogue, Julius Bogue, Gloria Butts, Clarence Winslow and Horace Lee Bogue. She is survived by her sisters Joyce Bogue of Chesapeake, Va., and Julia Williams, Clara Freeman, Lovie Mercer and Ophelia Seymore, all of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and four brothers, Eugene Bogue Jr. and Charles Bogue, both of North Carolina, William Bogue of Hempstead, N.Y., and Larry Bogue of Pensacola, Fla.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverhead Church of Christ.