Ten SWR athletes to play college athletics next year

Shoreham-Wading River High School seniors Tyler Schwarz and Johnny Schwarz, who helped lead the boys lacrosse team to a state title in 2019, signed with UNC. (Credit: SWR School District)

The ripple effects of the pandemic have left high school athletes sidelined for nearly 10 months now with no clear end in sight.

Even as the games remain on pause, high school seniors have forged ahead in cementing their futures at the next level.

Ten Shoreham-Wading River athletes recently announced their college selections. Rather than gathering together for a celebratory photo and joint announcement, the athletes each made do with their own photo from home. Seven of the 10 athletes will play lacrosse, which has been a powerhouse program for both the boys and girls.

“The Shoreham-Wading River School District is proud of the accomplishments of these student-athletes who will participate in athletics at the collegiate level next year,” said Mark Passamonte, the district’s athletic director, in a statement.

The following students will be playing college sports next year, or as soon as college athletics get back to normal.

Jake Halloran — Hofstra University, baseball

Jeff Lachenmeyer — U.S. Naval Academy, lacrosse

Daniel Mercado — Wagner College, lacrosse

Lydia Radonavitch — Wingate University, soccer

Samantha Serio — Barton College, lacrosse

Johnny Schwarz — University of North Carolina, lacrosse

Tyler Schwarz — University of North Carolina, lacrosse

Chris Visintin — Rollins College, lacrosse

Jake Wilson — Duke University, lacrosse

Abigail Wing — Kean University, soccer

View more photos here.