Blotters: DWI arrests reported in Flanders

Southampton Town police arrested a 26-year-old from Hampton Bays for driving while intoxicated early Friday.

Hector Chitayichaj was stopped on Flanders Road for failing to maintain his lane shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found to be intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with DWI and several violations, according to a report.

• A 42-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for DWI in Flanders early Sunday.

Police said Gustavo Estefania Monroy was seen failing to stop at a stop sign and crossing over the center yellow lines on Route 24 around 2:35 a.m.

He was found to be intoxicated during a traffic stop and was placed under arrest for aggravated DWI, officials said.

• A Trump/Pence sign along with a small homemade sign were reported stolen Friday from the front yard of a home on Arlen Court in Flanders.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Water Mill Friday morning.

Alfonso Rustrian-Pixtun was stopped for speeding on Upper Seven Ponds Road shortly before 10 a.m. and further investigation revealed his license had been suspended in 2019. He was arrested, charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• David White, 19, of Mastic Beach was arrested after he was caught driving with seven license suspensions in Northampton Friday.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• A 25-year-old Flanders man was arrested last Wednesday after he threw another man to the ground, punched and kicked him on Riverleigh Avenue.

According to police, the dispute broke out over a receipt around 9:45 a.m. and the victim was not injured in the incident.

The man was charged with second-degree harassment, which is a violation, officials said.

• Riverhead Town police responded to an alarm at Best Buy on Route 58 Friday night and discovered an open rear door. Police said they determined that three men had exited the store with various stolen electronic equipment and fled in a waiting vehicle in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Two men stole 11 “Beats by Dre” headphones from Target on Route 58 last Wednesday, according to police, who said the stolen items have a combined value at $1,879.

• A man removed an iPhone from the Buoy One restaurant on West Main Street and fled last Thursday, according to police.

• A vacuum was reported stolen from Target on Route 58, police said. No other information was available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.