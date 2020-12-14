Winter sports state championships canceled, LIPA suing PSEG Long Island

There will be no state wrestling championships this year. (File photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 14.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Winter sports state championships canceled, start of ‘high-risk’ sports postponed

Long Island Power Authority files lawsuit against PSEG, citing failures of Tropical Storm Isaias

College Football: SWR grad Arline leads all rushers in famed Army-Navy game

East Hampton contemplates airport closing in move that could impact other towns

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Opposition to yacht center project in Mattituck grows

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: An evening in downtown Greenport

North Fork Animal Welfare League could use your help as it looks to complete shelter renovations

WEATHER

Expect a mix of rain and snow later today with a high temperature of about 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 29. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Up to 10 inches of snow is possible in a winter storm expected Wednesday night into Thursday. More on that as the week progresses.