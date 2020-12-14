Cops: Teenager reported missing for second time

Michelle Lopez, 17.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Michelle Lopez left a residence on Sound Avenue near Osborn Avenue at around 6 p.m. Sunday. No foul play is suspected.

She is 5-foot-4, approximately 150 pounds with a light tan complexion, brown eyes, long and straight dark brown hair and she speaks both English and Spanish, police said. A description of the clothing she was last seen in was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

She had previously been reported missing on Nov. 26 and police announced Sunday afternoon that she had been located before leaving again.

Police also announced that Jiancarlo Giron, 16, who was reported missing Dec. 2 was located in Trenton, N.J. in good health.