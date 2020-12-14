Aug. 15, 1956 – Nov. 21, 2020

Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another. — Ernest Hemingway

Carl Martin Rohn, 64, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, after a courageous, yearlong battle with cancer.

A man of endless talents and tall tales, Carl was known for his jolly personality, charisma and good humor. He was defined most by his love of the sea and passion for life. An avid fisherman, Carl lived largely off the fruits of the ocean. Whether he was deep sea fishing for giant tuna, reeling in record-setting mako shark or wading through the bay to collect the clams beneath his heels, the beauty and bounty of the sea were never lost on him, nor taken for granted.

A proud father and grandfather, Carl was also an active member in his community and served in various volunteer roles with local faith-based groups. This generosity and compassion carried over into his day-to-day living, never wavering to help someone in need. One testament to this selflessness was his heroic efforts to help save a fellow fisherman from drowning in Shinnecock Inlet, an act honored by the official proclamation of May 24, the date of the rescue, as “Carl Rohn Day” by the Town of Southampton.

Carl was born in New Jersey and spent his childhood years both in New Jersey and Connecticut. He later made homes in Yosemite and in Utah before making his way back to his childhood summer home in Hampton Bays, where he lived out the remainder of his life, steps from the sea.

Carl was predeceased by his parents, J. Wesley and Joan Rohn, and nephew Brian Osar. Surviving are his four daughters, Jennifer Rohn (Steve Jones), Meredith Walsh (Danny), Emily Helber (Ryan) and McKayla Rohn; four grandchildren, Janie Jones, Dylan and Riley Walsh, and Sloane Helber; two sisters, Karen Osar (Robert) and Molly Morgan (Jeff); five brothers, David Rohn (Danilo), Fritz Rohn (Dana), Peter Rohn, Robert Rohn (Kit), and Michael Rohn; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts are being made to dedicate a bench on Ponquogue Beach in his memory. Friends who wish to connect with the family or be informed of future memorial plans may email Carl’s family at [email protected]

