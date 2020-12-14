Constance Rita Kwasna of Riverhead passed away peacefully at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was 90 years old.

She was born Oct. 4, 1930, to William and Ella (Kronk) Brooks. She attended Riverhead schools and graduated in 1948. In November of 1950, she married the love of her life, Hallock Kwasna, and their union lasted an impressive 67 years, until his passing in 2018.

She worked for New York Telephone Company, Relay Communications Center, and was her husband’s partner in a string of delicatessens. They included the Katrinka Deli in Riverhead, the Katrinka Deli in Jamesport and Hal’s Deli in Riverhead.

In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, sewing, day trips, playing cards and being with family and friends. After retirement she became a decades-long snowbird with a second home in Beverly Hills, Fla., but eventually moved back year-round to where it all began, the family home in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her husband, two brothers (William Jr. and Robert) and two sisters (Janet and Patricia), Constance is survived by her five sons, Hallock Jr. (Eleanor) Kwasna of Gilbert, Pa., Mark Kwasna of Riverhead, Robert (Patricia) Kwasna of Riverhead, Raymond Kwasna (fiancée Lorraine) of Riverhead and John (Kimberlie) Kwasna of Moscow, Pa.; 20 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph (Candy) Brooks of Citrus Hills, Fla.; and a sister in-law, Dorothy McClellan of Newbury Park, Calif.

Visitation and services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made, in memory of Hal and Connie Kwasna, to the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach.

