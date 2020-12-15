Shoreham’s Carter Rubin impresses once again in finals of ‘The Voice’ as winner to be announced Tuesday

Carter Rubin performs his original song “Up From Here” Monday night on “The Voice.” (Credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

Carter Rubin’s fate is now in the hands of America.

The Shoreham-Wading River sophomore continued his stellar performance on NBC’s “The Voice” Monday night, singing a Miley Cyrus cover to open the show and then an original song called “Up From Here.”

Voting ends at 7 a.m. Tuesday to determine the show’s winner, which will be announced later in the night during a two-part finale that begins at 8 p.m.

Carter left the celebrity coaches in awe once again.

“You’re unbelievable,” said Gwen Stefani, Carter’s coach, after he sang “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. “You’re just so calm and it feels like you’re just meant to be doing this. I know America is going to see that tonight and vote you through to win the show.”

The five finalists all sang one cover and, for the first time, an original song, which was written with the help of some notable songwriters in the music industry.

Carter’s original song was written with Justin Tranter, who has worked with some of the biggest names in music such as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

“I think this is a really amazing moment for you because this is going to be your first ever single,” Ms. Stefani said during the show.

Carter said he relates to the song “because we all have highs and lows in our life.”

“We can recover from the lows as long as we have people in our lives that will support us,” he continued. “As long as you have that firm foundation, you can rise up from any situation.”

During a rehearsal portion aired prior to Carter’s live performance, Tranter praised Carter’s voice as “unbelievable.”

“I wish I sounded that good right now, but imagine if I sounded that good at 15,” they said.

Ms. Stefani said she could see Carter being her first winner on the show.

Carter added how he felt so lucky to have Ms. Stefani as his coach.

“Gwen’s helped me see it’s not about the endpoint, it’s about the journey getting there,” Carter said on the show. “It’s about the climb.”

His mother, Alonna, was also shown in the studio during rehearsal. She thanked Ms. Stefani for everything she’s done for Carter.

“This has been the most incredible experience,” she said.

After Carter performed his original song, Blake Shelton, another coach on the show, also called him “unbelievable.”

“This has been a tough year for everybody in the world and to be able to end this year and sit in this chair and listen to somebody with your talent, with your heart … I’m a fan a man,” he said.

Carter has continued to receive a huge boost from his hometown. That support was summed up in a new tribute video titled “SWR is #TeamCarter.”

See the video below: