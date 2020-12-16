Cecilia T. Kenny, age 87, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020.

Beloved sister of Lisa A. Price and Lawrence Peter Kenny (Annette). Loving aunt of Tiffany Price, Amy Thomas (Neil), Keri Russo (George), Jessica Martin (Colin), Hana Kenny, Cade Kenny and Seth Kenny. Treasured great-aunt of 11.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village.

