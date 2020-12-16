Kathy L. Booker of Middle Island, formerly of Riverhead, died Dec. 12, 2020. She was 69.

Ms. Booker was born March 10, 1951, in Riverhead to Andrew and Mildred (Pierce) Giles.

She worked as a home health aide. Family said she enjoyed reading the Bible and worshipping God.

Predeceased by her husband, Patrick Booker, and grandson Leonard Pharr, she is survived by her children, Darnell Giles and Christopher Stewart, both of Mastic, and Mildred Stewart of Manorville; and 15 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a service at 1 p.m. Cremation will be private.