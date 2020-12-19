Blotters: Southampton man charged with DWI after crashing into mailbox

A 24-year-old Southampton man was arrested for DWI after he reportedly fled the scene of an accident in Flanders early Saturday.

Police said a caller reported hearing a loud bang outside around 3:45 a.m. and saw a vehicle had crashed into his mailbox. He told police he saw a man flee from the vehicle and also help the driver out, according to a report.

Officers were able to locate the men nearby and arrested the driver, Julio Xajap Sinai, for driving while intoxicated as well as third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for DWI in Flanders last Wednesday morning.

According to a report, police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Brookhaven Avenue around 5:45 a.m. and determined the driver, Edwin Mendez, was intoxicated. Mr. Mendez, 20, reportedly told police he had five Heineken beers. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and cited for unlicensed driving, according to officials.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving with six license suspensions in Northampton lat Tuesday night.

Wellington Belen Jorge, 45, was stopped on Westhampton-Riverhead Road around 10:15 p.m. for a traffic infraction when an officer found his license had been suspended six times.

He was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on appearance tickets, police said.

• Riverhead Town police are investigating a theft of $900, reported Dec. 9, at Ashley Furniture on Route 58. The money was stolen from a woman’s purse. The theft had occurred over the weekend, police said.

• A Riverhead woman reported that her debit card was used by an unknown person while she was hospitalized.

• A Gucci Bloom perfume box valued at $79.95 was reported stolen Dec. 10 from Perfumania on West Main Street. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

• Police responded to the Riverhead Walmart Dec. 10 to investigate a report of stolen items.

• Police reported to Tanger Outlets Dec. 14 to investigate larceny reports at the Tommy Hilfiger and Armani stores. Various clothing items were reported stolen at Tommy Hilfiger and coats were stolen from Armani. On the same day, a wallet was reported stolen at Tanger.

• A Wading River resident reported a phone scam to police on Dec. 15.

• A Wi-Fi adapter was reported stolen Dec. 15 at 733 East Main St.

• A resident of Fairfield Pines East on Roanoke Avenue reported that someone smeared dog feces on another person’s front door. Further information was not provided.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.