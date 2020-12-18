Police seek public’s help to locate man who may need medical attention

Southampton Town police are trying to locate Joseph Marino.

Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a “vulnerable” man who has been reported missing and believed to be in need of medical attention.

Joseph Marino, 29, was last seen leaving a residence on Temple Avenue in Flanders.

The photo above shows Mr. Marino leaving the residence and police believe he would still be dressed in the same clothing.

Police said Mr. Marino is white, standing 6-foot-1, weighing about 180 pounds with a “thinner build.” He has an unshaven face.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Southampton police be either dialing 911 or calling 631-728-3400. The detectives can be contacted at 631-702-2230.