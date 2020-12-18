Peter Joseph Cenotti Sr.

Peter ‘Pete’ Joseph Cenotti Sr. of Peconic, N.Y., passed away Dec. 5, 2020. He was 88.

Pete was born Sept. 8, 1932, in West Haven, Conn. He attended Bridgeport High School. Shortly after graduating from high school, Pete joined the United States Air Force and served in Korea during the Korean War. He was later stationed in Japan and then on Long Island.

Pete married the love of his life, Dolores Ciarleglio, on March 2, 1953. After serving his country in the Air Force for 10 years, Pete was offered a job at Grumman Aerospace on Long Island, where he worked as a calibration engineer for 29 years. Pete loved saltwater fishing and on weekends could be found with his family on the beaches of Long Island in a bread truck that he converted into a camper. He later began art dealing as a hobby but later turned his hobby into a business, Discovery East Galleries, in Riverhead, N.Y.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Josephine Cenotti; brothers Angelo and Anthony; sister Myra Lambrose; and grandson Francis Zwick Jr.

Pete leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores Cenotti; daughter Debra Cenotti-Mickel of Grass Valley, Calif.; daughter Sandra Dean and son-in-law Robert Dean of Mesquite, Texas; daughter Linda Gazzola and son-in-law Paul Gazzola of East Hampton, N.Y.; son Peter Cenotti Jr. and daughter-in-law Leticia Cenotti of Gonzales, Texas; brothers Dominick, Joseph and Albert of Connecticut; and sister Rosemarie Kempster of Florida. Pete also leaves behind his longtime friend John B. Sepenoski Jr. of Peconic, N.Y.

A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with a Catholic Mass following at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Gonzales, Texas. Father Jason Martini will officiate. Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Gonzales.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, N.Y., and Seydler Hill Funeral Home in Gonzales are assisting the family with the arrangements.

