Leonard J. Orlando of South Jamesport died Dec. 18, 2020, in Riverhead. He was 77.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Dec. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Pegasus House Palliative Care Program.