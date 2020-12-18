Jamesport resident Mary Czelatka died Dec. 17, 2020, at Westhampton Care Center. She was 98.

Born Aug. 14, 1922, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Stephen and Emilia (Sadowski) Bokinz. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1941 and married Henry Czelatka in 1944 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making photo albums, according to family.

Predeceased by her husband in 1993, she is survived by her children, Connie Troyan, Susan Woolley and Stephen, all of Aquebogue; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.