Riverhead resident Doris Turbush died Dec. 14, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 93.

Born July 26, 1927, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of John and Alice (Lellman) Barnes.

She graduated from Greenport High School and worked as a monitor for Acme Bus Co. She enjoyed cooking, according to her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Charles, she is survived by her children, Kelly Turbush, Lolly McKay, Dan Turbush, Rusty Turbush, Kathy Bidwell and Buddy Turbush; and 15 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.