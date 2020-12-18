Riverhead resident William E. Trent died Dec. 15, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 67.

He was born Feb. 12, 1953, in Cumberland, Va., to Moses and Kate (Crump) Trent. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1971.

Mr. Trent married Mary Seymore in 1982. He worked as a mechanic at Mercedes Benz in Southampton. He served as an usher for Living Water Full Gospel Church in Riverhead. One of his hobbies was drag racing.

He is survived by his wife; his daughters, Linda Trent of Islip and Robin Wilkerson of Florida; his sons, Jonathan, of Riverhead, and Lionel, of Pat­ch­ogue; his siblings, Joe and Wayne; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 26, from noon to 1 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 1 p.m.