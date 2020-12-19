A hero’s welcome home for Carter Rubin, the winner of ‘The Voice’

View Gallery Carter Rubin received a proclamation from County Legislator Sarah Anker. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The cars began arriving just after 3:30 p.m. and quickly wrapped around the large parking lot at Shoreham-Wading River High School.

Nearby at his Shoreham home Friday, Carter Rubin — the newly crowned champion of NBC’s “The Voice” — had no idea the surprise that awaited him. Although, the television truck and photographers arriving served as a hint that something was up.

The 15-year-old had just arrived home in the overnight hours after a long flight from Los Angeles after about a month and a half on the West Coast filming.

Soon, the distant sound of a fire engine siren signaled the arrival of a massive parade of vehicles filled with proud community members, fellow students and family that drove past his house in what has become a tradition of pandemic life in 2020.

Carter stood with his mother Alonna, father David and brother Jack in front of their house, waving and smiling to all the passing vehicles. Many who came to celebrate created signs congratulating the young star for his accomplishment. Carter was officially crowned the champion Tuesday night live on the final episode of “The Voice,” becoming the youngest male champion in the show’s 19 seasons.

“It’s just good to be home,” Alonna said.

Carter said next up for him is getting in the studio to write songs. By winning the musical competition, he earned a recording contract on top of a $100,000 prize.

“Once COVID is over I want to perform in front of live audiences,” Carter said.

Carter’s songs he performed on the show are now available on iTunes and streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

“It was tons of fun to make that,” he said. “I’m just excited.”

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker presented Carter with a proclamation, which said, “Over the course of the competition, Carter amazed the audience and coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson with his powerful performances of songs including “Rainbow Connection,” “The Climb” and one of his own original songs in the finale “Up From Here.”

Ms. Anker and the Shoreham Civic Association organized the parade.